Serving the Community in Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation organized a "bioblitz" at the MLK Junior Memorial Park in Reno.

A bioblitz is where people come and help search for different species so the parks department can get a better understanding of what plants, animals, and other wildlife live at the park. They then catalog their findings and help with other things such as trash clean up.

The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation organizes these events often because of their positive and practical impact on the community, especially for children.

"It's great for kids to be out and start volunteerism early. Not only to start thinking about things in a scientific manner, but to start caring about their community and it is their community and they're going to grow up in it and partake in it," said Marie Fong, Ranger for Washoe County Parks Department.

The next Truckee Meadows Park Foundation event is February 18 at Crystal Peak Park from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Click here for more info.

From the University of Nevada, Reno:

Inspired by the words of Martin Luther King Jr., the University’s Center for Student Engagement has invited students to participate in its third annual Martin Luther King Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 16. More than 70 students responded and signed up, taking time out of their winter break, to volunteer in the community.



“One of the things my family always tried to teach me is that you should always leave a place in a better state than you found it, and I found the best way to do this is by giving back to my community,” Dennis Green, a University senior studying criminal justice, said. “I signed up for the MLK Day of Service because Reno is my home away from home and I want to give back to show pride for my community.”



Students will be volunteering with Kiwanis Bikes, Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission, Truckee Meadows Park Foundation, Food Bank of Northern Nevada and The Discovery Museum. Two shifts will take place during the day; from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:45 to 4 p.m. A complete list of activities is featured on the Give Pulse website, where students and staff can sign up.



After each shift, students will return to campus for a reflective discussion about their experience. The discussion offers students the opportunity to share what they learned, express concerns and more.



"Students who volunteer are not only sharing their time and efforts with those in their community, but they are becoming engaged citizens in their community," Amy Koeckes, associate director of the Center for Student Engagement, said. "And that's a major goal of the center, to help students become responsible citizens."

