Serving the Community in Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man they say is missing. 45-year-old Santiago ‘Sonny’ Fernandez of Silver Springs was charged with open murder in October 2016.More >>
The BLM says the Oil Well Fire in Elko County that burned approximately 7,400 acres and is now 100% contained.More >>
The Long Valley Fire that started last Tuesday near Doyle, California remains 83,733-acres, but it's now 91% contained.More >>
Outgoing press Secretary Sean Spicer says that he chose to resign from his position to give incoming communications director Anthony Scaramucci a fresh start.More >>
A photo of a Washoe County School District school bus seemingly parked outside Wild Orchid has made some waves on the internet.More >>
A Reno man faces a life sentence for lewdness with a child.More >>
Reno police arrest the suspect who sliced a man in the chest late Thursday night.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 north of Tonopah.More >>
This weekend Carson City is the place to be! There's also lots happening in Reno. Here's a list of your 'Things Do!'More >>
Outgoing press Secretary Sean Spicer says that he chose to resign from his position to give incoming communications director Anthony Scaramucci a fresh start.More >>
