Reno Police Say Woman Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle

A Reno woman is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Stead on Sunday night.

According to a press release, the Reno Police Department responded just after 6 p.m. to Silver Lake Road. The pedestrian was walking along Silver Lake, approaching Stead Boulevard when she was struck by a passing vehicle.

The victim was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperative with the investigation. Police say neither alcohol nor speed appear to be a factor.