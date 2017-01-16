Reno Police Say Woman Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle

The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Friday that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by hanging.More >>
The Associated Press is reporting that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned reportedly over the hiring of the new communications aide.More >>
The BLM says the MM 155 Fire southwest of Winnemucca in Pershing County is 22,361 acres and 97% contained.More >>
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says smoke in our area is from the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa, California. That 74,083-acre fire is located near Lake McClure. It’s currently 15% contained.More >>
A powerful overnight earthquake shook holiday resorts in Greece and Turkey, injuring nearly 500 people and leaving two tourists dead on the Greek island of Kos, where revelers at a bar were crushed in a building collapse.More >>
A Reno man faces a life sentence for lewdness with a child.More >>
Reno police arrest the suspect who sliced a man in the chest late Thursday night.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 north of Tonopah.More >>
Sparks police charge four teens in string of crimes Sunday night into Monday morning.More >>
This weekend Carson City is the place to be! There's also lots happening in Reno. Here's a list of your 'Things Do!'More >>
