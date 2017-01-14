Nevada Pulls Away from Wyoming for Road Victory - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Pulls Away from Wyoming for Road Victory

The Nevada Wolf Pack Men's basketball team grabbed their 15th win of the year with an (89-74) win on the road at Wyoming. It is the first road loss of the season for the Cowboys.

All 5 Nevada Starters finished in double figures led by Senior Marcus Marshall who scored 32pts. D.J. Fenner added 15pts and Lindsey Drew scored 14pts. Forwards Cameron Oliver and Jordan Caroline put double-double's on the stat sheet. Oliver had 13pts and 16 rebounds, while Caroline had 12pts, and 15 rebounds.

Nevada trailed by 6 early but retook the lead with a Marcus Marshall three-pointer with about three and half minutes to go in the game. Wyoming tied the game at 45 midway through the second half but the Wolf Pack retook the lead on a pair of Drew Free Throws and never looked back.

The win improves Nevada to (15-3) overall and (4-1) in Mountain West Play. The Pack sits in a tie for first in the standings with Boise State after the Broncos loss to Fresno State.

Next up for the Pack, they will host Air Force on Wednesday at Lawlor Events Center. Tip-off set for 7pm. 

