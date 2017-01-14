Report: Raiders to file for Las Vegas relocation with NFL

CBS SPORTS- The Oakland Raiders are expected to make their effort to move to Las Vegas official by filing for relocation with the NFL.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders will file relocation papers with the league "in the coming days." The owners will then vote on the potential relocation in the spring. It will need 24 votes (three-fourths of the NFL's owners) in order to be approved.

This move, which has been in the works for a year, has looked more and more realistic in recent months. In October, the governor of Nevada signed a $1.9 stadium bill into law. Since then, Oakland has failed to come forward with a competitive offer. Just recently, the Raiders informed the NFL's stadium and finance committees that they have secured enough funds for the 65,000-seat, domed stadium project in Las Vegas.

This news comes the same week that the Chargers announced their move from San Diego to Los Angeles and one year after the Rams finalized their move from St. Louis to Oakland. The NFL landscape in California has quickly shifted during this span.

The Raiders moving to Las Vegas now hinges entirely on the will of the league's 32 owners. Rapoport provided a little more insight on how they may vote in the spring:

As for the support from the room of owners, it's described as making progress and gathering momentum. There isn't nearly the opposition some anticipated originally. And it continues to build, with some of the most prominent owners vocally in favor of it. No sources would estimate a vote count, but it's headed in the right direction.

Raiders owner Mark Davis plans to actually move his team in 2019, if the owners approve the relocation, so Oakland has at least a couple more seasons left with its beloved Silver and Black.

