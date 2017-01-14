Reno Man Arrested For Accidental Fatal Shooting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Man Arrested For Accidental Fatal Shooting

Reno Police have a 23 year-old man in custody after he accidentally shot another man at a Reno hotel early Saturday morning. 

Around 1:14 a.m.  officers from the Reno Police Department were dispatched to a hotel room in the 1000 block of East 6th St. on a report of a man who had just been shot.

Upon arrival officers provided aide to the victim who sustained a single gun shot wound to the chest. REMSA paramedics arrived and transported the shooting victim to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

One of the occupants from the room was in possession of a concealed firearm. This man notified officers that he had accidentally shot the victim while manipulating the gun.

The Reno Police Department Robbery/Homicide detectives responded and initiated an investigation which determined the defendant was impaired while manipulating the firearm which discharged killing the victim.

Although the investigation, consisting of multiple interviews including the defendant, determined there was no altercation or malicious intent by the defendant to shoot the victim, the defendant was arrested for manslaughter due to the circumstances.

Arrested for involuntary manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon was Deandre Richie a 23 year-old resident of Reno.

Anyone with additional information relating to this crime is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2115 , Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW.

