Missing Endangered Woman Found

New recruits for the Reno Fire Department are undergoing a week of emergency medical training to learn how to better operate as a team.More >>
Police say a car in connection with a recent carjacking in Sparks was found in Colorado on Sunday. Two people were arrested, and the child who was the focus of a recent AMBER Alert was found safe.More >>
Washoe County Regional Animal Services is reminding the public to never leave your pet alone in the car on hot days--not even for a few minutes. Last year, they responded to more than 1,200 calls of pets left in cars during the summer season alone.More >>
Bobcats and mountain lions live throughout Nevada, but people do not see them as often as other wild animals. That is changing, thanks to wildland fires that have burned hundreds of thousands of acres in the Silver State.More >>
We have an update on a local food truck that was stolen and vandalized last month - it's now back in business after some help from the community.More >>
Sparks police charge four teens in string of crimes Sunday night into Monday morning.More >>
The air quality is in the unhealthy range as the fire burning in Mariposa, California brings smoke in the valley.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they have found 17-year-old Sean Ascuaga after being reported missing Monday evening near Chimney Beach in Lake Tahoe.More >>
Sparks Police have arrested and charged a Reno man with open murder in connection with a death investigation.More >>
President Trump and Nevada Senator Dean Heller shared an interesting moment Wednesday during a health care lunch meeting.More >>
