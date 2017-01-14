Missing Endangered Woman Found

Update: Eva Avendano has been found safely in Reno.

____

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating a 32 year-old woman who went missing back on January 6th.

Eva Avendano was last seen in Dayton around 2 p.m. on the last Friday. Officials believe she may have been headed toward South Lake Tahoe.



Avendano was last seen wearing a black Victoria Secret jacket, black 'jeggings', and either black boots or brown loafers. She is described as a Hispanic female, with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. There is a tattoo of a cross on her lower back.



Avendano was last seen driving a Royal Blue, 2001, Ford Focus with Nevada License plate 23C258. The car has a broken rear passenger triangle window.



Avendano is considered to be endangered because she has a medical condition and is in need of her medication.



Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Avendano is encouraged to contact the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 775-577-5023. The reference case number is 17LY00131.