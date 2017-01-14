Emergency Road Repairs on Interstate 80 on Hold For Now, Others Continue

Update from NDOT:

All lanes are currently open on I-80 in Reno-Sparks. I-80 west of Keystone Avenue experienced extensive potholing during the storm. NDOT maintenance forces temporarily filled the potholes. NDOT road contractors this weekend filled the majority of the potholes between Keystone and the Boomtown area, but may need to return again as weather warms to repair roadside drainage and repair any other potholes which might appear during the coming storms.

All roads are open on State Routes 445 (Pyramid Highway) and 447 (Gerlach Highway). NDOT contractors began last week to make roadway shoulder repairs, repair flood damage and rebuild roadway drainage.

McCarran Boulevard is open, and roadway repairs will be made over the next weeks to rebuild roadway shoulders and repair the roadway surface in flood-damaged areas.

State Route 877/Franktown Road in Washoe Valley remains open, but roadside drainages and sections of road surface were damaged by floods. Repairs will take place in coming weeks.

State Route 342 between Virginia City and the SR 341 junction south of Gold Hill is open.

Closures include:

State Route 446 running along the bottom of Pyramid Lake is closed. The road sustained the greatest flood damage of any state road, with many sections of roadway completely washed away and approximately 50-feet drop-offs created by erosion. Full damages have been assessed, and repairs anticipated to start in coming weeks. With a massive amount of earthwork needed to rebuild the roadway, no timeframe for reopening is established. Crews began this weekend to make the emergency repairs.

State Route 207/Kingsbury Grade remains closed between Tramway Drive and Foothill Drive on the Carson Valley side. Residences and businesses in the Tahoe area of Kingsbury Grade remain accessible. Alternative routes between the Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe are available through U.S. 50, State Route 431 and various routes in California.

Repairs are estimated to cost approximately $6.5 million with a large portion of costs going to reconstruction of State Route 446. Federal reimbursement is anticipated for much of the repairs. For those roads that are open, drivers should anticipate minor travel delays and single lane reductions as repairs are made, and are advised to proceed through the area with caution and leave extra travel time.