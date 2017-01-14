Jay Norvell Gets Alabama Transfer

New Wolf Pack head coach, Jay Norvell has picked up a big-time transfer in Alabama's David Cornwell. The redshirt sophomore, was a four-star recruit and the fourth rated pro style quarterback coming out of high school in 2014. He spent the last couple seasons as a backup. The 6-5, 235-pound Cornwell has two-years of eligibility remaining. He's a graduate transfer so he can compete for the starting job immediately. Ty Gangi started the final four games of last season.