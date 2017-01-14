Bighorns Lose to Canton

Bighorns Release

1/13/2017

The Reno Bighorns (9-14) fell to the Canton Charge (13-9) 129-105 Friday night at the Reno Events Center.

Sacramento Kings Affiliate Player Lamar Patterson led the Bighorns with a team-high 36 points (.563 FG%, .500 3p%) while adding six rebounds and three assists. Affiliate player Isaiah Cousins scored 21 points and added four rebounds, seven assists and four steals while Reggie Hearn totaled 12 points and three assists.

Michael Dunigan paced the Charge with 20 points, five rebounds and two assists while John Holland notched 19 points, three rebounds and four assists.

The Bighorns jumped out to an early 12-4 lead in the first quarter behind triples from Hearn and Patterson. The Charge battled back to get within three points of the Bighorns before the Bighorns went on a 8-0 run to lead the Charge by 11 at the mid-way point. The Bighorns kept the Charge at bay to hold a 38-32 lead heading into the second frame. Patterson and Cousins combined for a total of 25 points in the first quarter.

After two free throws and a lay-up from Patterson to open the second frame, the Bighorns held an 8-point advantage over the Charge before Canton went on an 14-4 run to knot the game up at 46 at the 7:44 mark. The teams remained scoreless for two minutes until Charge’s Moreland stepped to the line to make two free-throws to take control of the lead. The Charge closed out the frame going on an 18-6 run to go into the locker room at the half leading the Bighorns 66-52.

The Charge heated up coming out of the break, leading by as many as 20 points in the third quarter. The Bighorns would never reclaim the advantage in the second half, falling 129-105.

Patterson scored 19 of his 36 points in the second half.

The Bighorns will next to Sioux Falls to face the Skyforce on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m