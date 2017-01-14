Winter Storm Brings Several Feet of Snow to Tahoe Ski Resorts

For ski resorts in Lake Tahoe, it's a good problem to have: too much snow! The slopes are packed with people after a big winter storm.

Avid skiers and snowboarders were flocking to Northstar California Resort to enjoy 105 inches of fresh powder that came down in the Sierra.

"We were snowed in for like three days for the whole time we were trying to come here. So we finally got to come here Friday," said Andy Lin, from Reno.

Drivers are coming up for the long holiday weekend and the lines are long at ski resorts after an epic storm. Several layers of snow coats the trees, the lifts and the slopes.

Cliff Brown, from Grass Valley, California said, "It's nice cold snow, it's really deep and soft. Powder all day, skiing in the trees. The groomed runs are great."

The blue skies and perfect conditions are a change from earlier this week. A blizzard, avalanche danger and mudslides in the mountains caused Northstar to shut down on Wednesday.

"It really comes down to the fact of, are our guests going to be in harms way?" said Stephanie Myers, representative for Northstar California Resort. "If the answer is yes, then we're going to make those decisions to make sure everyone is safe."

Now that conditions are much safer, portions of the ski resort are starting to open back up.

"Our operations team is clearing snow, making sure things are safe. Our groomers are working around the clock to get everything open 100% for this weekend," said Myers.

With all of this snow, the resort is hoping they can stay open all the way until the end of spring.

Other than enjoying the ski runs this weekend, you can also check out the adorable and talented avalanche puppies at Northstar.

More Information: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com/