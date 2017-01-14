NV Energy Challenging Regulatory Ruling on Rooftop Solar

CARSON CITY (AP) - Nevada's dominant electric utility wants state utility regulators to reconsider an order that restored favorable net metering rates for up to 1,250 future residential rooftop solar customers in northern Nevada.

NV Energy on Thursday formally asked the Public Utilities Commission to reconsider its December ruling.

The company says it takes energy savings that are supposed to be shared by Sierra Pacific customers and directs them to a limited number of new rooftop solar customers.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the commission has 40 days to act on the request.

The decision is considered important for customers in the utility's southern Nevada region, who could see similar commission action in a future rate case.

Rooftop solar advocates hailed the commission ruling as a modest victory for the industry in Nevada.