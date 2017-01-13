Area Closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Reno:

The City of Reno administrative offices at Reno City Hall (1 East First Street) will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2017 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This includes the Community Development department, City Attorney's Office and the Reno Municipal Court (1 South Sierra Street).

All City of Reno recreation facilities will be closed, except for Northwest Pool, which will be open during its normal hours. For more information about recreation facilities, call 775-334-2262.

Sparks:

In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Sparks City Hall (431 Prater Way) will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2017. This includes the City Attorney’s Office located at City Hall, and the Sparks Municipal Court (1450 C St.).

Additionally, the Sparks Parks & Recreation Office located at 98 Richards Way will be closed including Alf Sorensen Community Center (1400 Baring Blvd.) and Larry D. Johnson Community Center (1200 12th St.).

Washoe County:

Most Washoe County offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The following will be closed:

Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex on Ninth Street in Reno

Washoe County Senior Services and the congregate meal sites

All Washoe County libraries will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16.

In addition, North Valleys Library will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Please go to www.washoecountylibrary.us to place a hold, renew a checkout, download eBooks, research databases, find online articles and more.

Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court and Wadsworth Justice Court

The Second Judicial District Court

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office - all administrative offices

Regional Animal Services shelter operations and office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal.

Washoe County Health District

The following will be open:

The office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex on Ninth Street and Wells Avenue in Reno will remain open throughout the holiday from 8 a.m. to midnight for the issuance of marriage licenses, fictitious firm names and notary bond filings, as well as property tax payments for the Treasurer’s Office.

RTC:

RTC transit services will be on a regular schedule on Martin Luther King Day observed on Monday, January 16. RTC administrative offices will be closed, however Passenger Services will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm. Passenger Services may be reached at (775) 348-RIDE. Information about the RTC and transit services is available at www.rtcwashoe.com and by downloading the free NextBus app.

TMCC:

Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) will be closed Monday, January 16 in observance of the New Year's Day holiday. All sites will reopen Tuesday, January 17. Registration for Spring Semester classes is available every day at schedule.tmcc.edu

South Lake Tahoe:

City of South Lake Tahoe city offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2017 in observance of the Martin Luther King Holiday. City offices will reopen at 8am on Tuesday, January 17th.

