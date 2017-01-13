Cleanup Business Keeping Busy

Keeping up with demand for flood clean up is getting challenging for one local business, with nearly 50 jobs on a list that continues to grow.

"You can only do so much," says Lonnie Fixel, Managing Member of COIT Reno, "We are doing probably about 48 losses right now, and we have a list that grows by the day."

One of those projects in East Reno is expected to take several weeks. The 16,000 sq.ft. of damage needs to have drywall, insulation, carpet, tile and anything else covered in flood water replaced and the entire area decontaminated. Right now, Fixel and his employees are working 10-12 hour shifts, seven-days a week following the flooding along the Truckee river.

"Typically in these situations we can tell the crews that you know we want to work as late as possible and come back in in the next morning," says Fixel, "But we're beyond that at this point."

After they remove all of the soaked or damaged materials, teams will go in to decontaminate everything, using products that are used in hospitals.

"(The water) has pathogens in it," says Fixel, "It has gas, oil. It comes across the street and all the way across the landscape and into the building, so it's definitely contaminated water."

If you find yourself on a waiting list for service, Fixel says there are some things you can do to make the clean up process easier for both you and the crew. He says vacuum or pump any water out of buildings and crawl spaces. Remove any wet drywall, insulation, carpet, padding and open up cabinets so everything has a chance to dry before they get there.

"Take the toe kick off to get under (cabinets) so that at least when we get there, those have had time to air out, then we can get there and do the decontamination and set some equipment up and dry it out and be done with it."

Fixel says this hectic schedule means plenty of money and makes up for the seasons where the business may struggle.

