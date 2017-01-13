Washoe County School District Working to Curb Norovirus

The Reno Aces played host to the Salt Lake City Bees at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday night in game two. The Aces rolled in seven runs in the final three frames to snap their longest losing streak in the 2017 season.More >>
The Sparks Marina dog park is closed until further notice due to a semi-truck crash into the park early Tuesday morning. The dog park, on the south side of the marina, will reopen once repairs have been made.More >>
FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help the state fight the Oil Well Fire in Elko County. Our CBS affiliate KUTV in Salt Lake City is reporting that 14 structures have been lost in this fire.More >>
In the month of July, agencies across Northern Nevada have fought 17 major wildfires, and it's starting to rack up a high bill.More >>
A fire is burning in the Sonoma Range in the Grass Valley area of Pershing County, directly east of the MM 155 Fire.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s detectives are responding to the Damonte Ranch for a barricaded subject. Reno Police, Washoe County Detectives, and Washoe County’s SWAT team are all on scene.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they have found 17-year-old Sean Ascuaga after being reported missing Monday evening near Chimney Beach in Lake Tahoe.More >>
The Sparks Marina dog park is closed until further notice due to a semi-truck crash into the park early Tuesday morning. The dog park, on the south side of the marina, will reopen once repairs have been made.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Reno man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he brought his 18-month-old son to a drug deal.More >>
It's that time of year, when country music fans in northern Nevada start thinking about Night In The Country (NITC). The 16th annual music festival kicks off next week for three days of music - and camping - in the farming fields of Yerington. This is what to expect this year…More >>
