Washoe County School District Working to Curb Norovirus

A world-renowned expert on norovirus visited northern Nevada on Friday to teach the Washoe County School District about preventing the disease.

The school district says norovirus has been consistently sickening children during the fall for the past three years or so, and so they're now working with Dr. Charles Gerba of the University of Arizona.
     
"We've found in our studies you can reduce the risk of getting ill or absenteeism by 30% or 50% so it can have a significant impact on absenteeism to the children in schools.”

Dr. Gerba says millions of viruses can be produced through vomiting, and it only take one to 10 to transmit the infection.

He also recommends children wash their hands or use hand sanitizer immediately after returning home from school.

