Science Saturday, Journey to Saturn at the National Automobile Museum

Science Saturday is returning to the National Automobile Museum this weekend.

The National Automobile Museum will help to uncover the secrets of Saturn with exclusive activities from the Challenger Learning Center of Northern Nevada.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National Automobile Museum located at 10 Lake Street. Admission is $12 per person.

Participants of all ages can take part in hands-on science activities, run a simulated mission in space, and enjoy a special guest presentation.

Guests will be given the opportunity to experience space life through a simulated journey to Saturn in an Advanced Spaceflight Lab and perform experiments including a virtual walk on the moon Titan. In addition to the simulated experience attendees can enjoy a special Dome Program narrated by Star Trek actor John Billingsley, which explores the rings and moons of Saturn through the eyes, ears and nose of the Cassini Space Probe.

Science Saturday will also feature an educational planetary presentation: “Through a telepresence robot,” with a planetary scientist who’s worked with NASA that will share insights about NASA’s ongoing robotic mission at Saturn.

All Science Saturday guests will receive a NASA-Style ID Badge and a Rover Driver License that allows them to access astronaut training simulators!

Science Saturdays are hosted in partnership with the Challenger Learning Center of Northern Nevada, a nonprofit organization that fosters positive learning experiences and creates long-term interest for students in mathematics, science and technology. Each monthly event features a different theme relating to space and technology, where participants can become an astronaut or scientist for the day.

“Our goal is to educate, captivate and provide unique experiences for our visitors,” said Jackie Frady, museum president and executive director.

Families can enjoy Science Saturdays presented by the CLCNN on the second Saturday of every month. For more information about the National Automobile Museum, named one of America’s Five Greatest Automobile Museums, visit automuseum.org.