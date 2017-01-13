CDC: Woman Passes Away in Reno After Contracting Superbug - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CDC: Woman Passes Away in Reno After Contracting Superbug

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday that a woman in her 70s passed away in Reno after being infected with a superbug that’s totally resistant to antibiotics. 

The CDC says the Washoe County Health District was notified of the patient who had a type of bacteria called Klebsiella pneumoniae.

After the bacteria was identified, the patient was isolated and a sample was sent to the CDC for testing.

The Washoe County patient was hospitalized after recently visiting India, where she had been hospitalized before.

The unidentified patient went into septic shock and passed away in September.    

The CDC says that bacteria that is resistant to all antibiotics are very rare, however, they are concerned about the spread of such bacteria.

