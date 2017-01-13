Congress OKs First Step to Dismantle Affordable Care Act - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Congress OKs First Step to Dismantle Affordable Care Act

Posted: Updated:

Congress has approved the first step toward dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
    
Republicans have pushed a budget through Congress that provides an early but crucial victory in the effort.
    
The budget prevents Democrats from using a Senate filibuster to derail a bill annulling and replacing the law. That's critical because it takes 60 votes to end filibusters, while Republicans have a 52-48 Senate majority.
    
The real work lies ahead. Republicans must decide which parts of Obama's statute to erase, what a new version should look like and how to protect 20 million people getting health coverage under the 2010 law.
    
The House approved the budget Friday by a near party-line 227-198 vote.
    
The Senate approved the measure Thursday. It does not need the president's signature.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.