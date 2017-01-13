Congress Clears Way to Let Mattis Run Pentagon - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Congress Clears Way to Let Mattis Run Pentagon

Posted: Updated:

Congress is sending the White House a bill to let retired Marine Gen. James Mattis run the Pentagon in the Trump administration.
    
The House passed the bill on a vote of 268-151.
    
A White House spokesman said President Barack Obama would sign the bill if Congress passed it before he leaves office.
    
The measure grants a one-time exception for Mattis from a law that bars former service members who have been out of uniform for less than seven years from holding the top Pentagon job.
    
The restriction is meant to preserve civilian control of the military. The 66-year-old Mattis retired from the Marine Corps in 2013.
    
The Senate overwhelmingly cleared the bill on Thursday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.