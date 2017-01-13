Tahoe Queen Scrapped Due to Fire Damage; Replacement to Come - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Tahoe Queen Scrapped Due to Fire Damage; Replacement to Come

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Zach Hastie Courtesy: Zach Hastie
Courtesy: Tahoe Douglas Fire Courtesy: Tahoe Douglas Fire

Owners have decided that a popular paddle-wheel boat that carried Lake Tahoe sightseers for more than three decades will be scrapped due to damage from a fire last August.
    
Aramark Lake Tahoe Cruises official David Freireich tells the Nevada Appeal (http://bit.ly/2ikPWDH ) the Tahoe Queen can't be repaired.
    
Tahoe-Douglas Fire Marshal Eric Guevin says two of three decks of the 144-foot vessel had substantial damage.
    
The boat was able to hold up to 300 passengers.
    
It was out of service due to low the lake water levels and was undergoing welding repairs and painting when it caught fire and burned at a dock in the Zephyr Cove Marina on the lake's southern end.
    
Two workers received minor injuries.
    
The U.S. Coast Guard is still investigating the cause of the fire.
    
___
    
Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

