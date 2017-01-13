Takata Pleads Guilty, to Pay $1 Billion for Hiding Air Bag Defect

The Sparks Marina dog park is closed until further notice due to a semi-truck crash into the park early Tuesday morning. The dog park, on the south side of the marina, will reopen once repairs have been made.More >>
The Sparks Marina dog park is closed until further notice due to a semi-truck crash into the park early Tuesday morning. The dog park, on the south side of the marina, will reopen once repairs have been made.More >>
FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help the state fight the Oil Well Fire in Elko County. Our CBS affiliate KUTV in Salt Lake City is reporting that 14 structures have been lost in this fire.More >>
FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help the state fight the Oil Well Fire in Elko County. Our CBS affiliate KUTV in Salt Lake City is reporting that 14 structures have been lost in this fire.More >>
In the month of July, agencies across Northern Nevada have fought 17 major wildfires, and it's starting to rack up a high bill.More >>
In the month of July, agencies across Northern Nevada have fought 17 major wildfires, and it's starting to rack up a high bill.More >>
A fire is burning in the Sonoma Range in the Grass Valley area of Pershing County, directly east of the MM 155 Fire.More >>
A fire is burning in the Sonoma Range in the Grass Valley area of Pershing County, directly east of the MM 155 Fire.More >>
Nevada Democratic Senate leaders announced that Senator Mark Manendo has resigned after an independent investigation concluded he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with female staffers and lobbyists.More >>
Nevada Democratic Senate leaders announced that Senator Mark Manendo has resigned after an independent investigation concluded he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with female staffers and lobbyists.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they have found 17-year-old Sean Ascuaga after being reported missing Monday evening near Chimney Beach in Lake Tahoe.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they have found 17-year-old Sean Ascuaga after being reported missing Monday evening near Chimney Beach in Lake Tahoe.More >>
A woman who called 911 to report an incident was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.More >>
A woman who called 911 to report an incident was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.More >>
It's that time of year, when country music fans in northern Nevada start thinking about Night In The Country (NITC). The 16th annual music festival kicks off next week for three days of music - and camping - in the farming fields of Yerington. This is what to expect this year…More >>
It's that time of year, when country music fans in northern Nevada start thinking about Night In The Country (NITC). The 16th annual music festival kicks off next week for three days of music - and camping - in the farming fields of Yerington. This is what to expect this year…More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno says the smoke in our area is from the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa, California. That 15,500-acre fire is located near Lake McClure.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno says the smoke in our area is from the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa, California. That 15,500-acre fire is located near Lake McClure.More >>
A Nevada doctor pleaded guilty on Monday despite maintaining his innocence since being arrested as part of an alleged fatal painkiller ring in Reno more than a year ago.More >>
A Nevada doctor pleaded guilty on Monday despite maintaining his innocence since being arrested as part of an alleged fatal painkiller ring in Reno more than a year ago.More >>