City of Sparks Seeks Public's Help During Flood and Storm Cleanup Efforts

From the City of Sparks:

The City of Sparks is asking residents to park their personal vehicles in their driveways and/or garages for the next several days to allow City crews to clean up mud and debris throughout Sparks’ neighborhoods caused by the flood events that occurred earlier this week.

“We really appreciate the cooperation of our citizens as we tackle cleaning up our communities,” said Ron Korman, Sparks Public Works Manager. “We are truly grateful for the outpouring of support we have received during the last week, and continue to ask for your patience.”

In addition, residents should shovel snow into their own yards, not public streets. It is illegal to shovel snow into City streets. The melted snow could cause additional flooding issues, and snowplows will eventually push the snow back into the private property.

