NDOT Reopens Highway 50 in Both Directions at Elks Point in Douglas County

NDOT says Highway 50 has reopened in both directions at Elks Point in Douglas County after multiple crashes and spin outs.

Authorities say icy roads are also causing several crashes on Highway 50 near Cave Rock, Zephyr Cove and Glenbrook.

For more real-time traffic updates, go to http://bit.ly/2htdjcR

KTVN Meteorologist Jeff Martinez says the weather will start to clear out later today as our storm system moves to the south of Reno. Look for partly cloudy skies by the afternoon, and a cold day with highs only in the mid-30s. We will stay dry through the weekend, and our mountain passes should be much better for travel through early next week.

Our next storm moves in on Wednesday and Thursday, and it's a warm and wet one, with low snow levels and heavy rain, and our flooding risks may return. Authorities are saying to keep your sandbags on the ready by the middle of next week!

Otherwise, enjoy the break in our stormy weather pattern for this weekend, with more than 8-12 feet of fresh snow.

(The National Weather Service contributed to this report.)