Douglas County Road Staff to Resume Duty Tuesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Douglas County Road Staff to Resume Duty Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

From Douglas County: 

Due to the flood and snow conditions in the valley over the last week, the Douglas County Road staff have reached the maximum driving hours as allowed per Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and are unable to return to regular duty until Tuesday January 17, 2017 at 7 am. 

Flood cleanup, repair, and snow removal have been the main focus for our road crews. Pothole repair will start as soon as possible on all county roads depending on several factors including severity, weather and work load priority.

Damage assessment is still being received. We are working to evaluate loss throughout the County, and mapping areas of concern.

We encourage residents to monitor their speed and watch for unsafe driving conditions.

The National Weather Service is predicting a milder Atmospheric River in our area later this week, and any additional rainfall has the potential to subject Douglas to additional flooding due to extremely saturated grounds.

From Douglas County

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.