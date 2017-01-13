Douglas County Road Staff to Resume Duty Tuesday

From Douglas County:

Due to the flood and snow conditions in the valley over the last week, the Douglas County Road staff have reached the maximum driving hours as allowed per Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and are unable to return to regular duty until Tuesday January 17, 2017 at 7 am.

Flood cleanup, repair, and snow removal have been the main focus for our road crews. Pothole repair will start as soon as possible on all county roads depending on several factors including severity, weather and work load priority.

Damage assessment is still being received. We are working to evaluate loss throughout the County, and mapping areas of concern.

We encourage residents to monitor their speed and watch for unsafe driving conditions.

The National Weather Service is predicting a milder Atmospheric River in our area later this week, and any additional rainfall has the potential to subject Douglas to additional flooding due to extremely saturated grounds.

From Douglas County