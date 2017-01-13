Lord Snowdon, Ex-Husband of Princess Margaret, Dies at 86

LONDON (AP) - Lord Snowdon, a photographer who was the former husband of Princess Margaret, has died. He was 86.



Antony Armstrong-Jones, or Lord Snowdon, died peacefully at his home on Friday. Photo agency Camera Press confirmed his death.



Buckingham Palace also said that Queen Elizabeth II, Margaret's sister, had been told that he died.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)