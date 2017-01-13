Congress to Complete First Step to Repealing Health Care Law

The House is expected to vote today on a measure to make it easier for any future bill repealing the health care law to advance without the threat of a filibuster from Senate Democrats.



The legislation doesn't need to be signed by the president. Its passage is crucial if Republicans controlling Congress are to keep their longstanding promise to kill Obama's signature health care reform.



The bill before the House today passed in the Senate earlier this week with of 51-48.

President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that repealing and replacing the law should happen "essentially simultaneously."

