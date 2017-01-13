Congress to Complete First Step to Repealing Health Care Law - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Congress to Complete First Step to Repealing Health Care Law

Posted: Updated:

The House is expected to vote today on a measure to make it easier for any future bill repealing the health care law to advance without the threat of a filibuster from Senate Democrats.
    
The legislation doesn't need to be signed by the president. Its passage is crucial if Republicans controlling Congress are to keep their longstanding promise to kill Obama's signature health care reform.
    
The bill before the House today passed in the Senate earlier this week with of 51-48.

President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that repealing and replacing the law should happen "essentially simultaneously."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.