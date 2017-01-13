Donald Trump: Clinton's Staff Wrong to Complain About FBI

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Reno man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he brought his 18-month-old son to a drug deal.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Reno man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he brought his 18-month-old son to a drug deal.More >>
The Sparks Marina dog park is closed until further notice due to a semi-truck crash into the park early Tuesday morning. The dog park, on the south side of the marina, will reopen once repairs have been made.More >>
The Sparks Marina dog park is closed until further notice due to a semi-truck crash into the park early Tuesday morning. The dog park, on the south side of the marina, will reopen once repairs have been made.More >>
FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help the state fight the Oil Well Fire in Elko County. Our CBS affiliate KUTV in Salt Lake City is reporting that 14 structures have been lost in this fire.More >>
FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help the state fight the Oil Well Fire in Elko County. Our CBS affiliate KUTV in Salt Lake City is reporting that 14 structures have been lost in this fire.More >>
Police say several car windows were smashed along a street overnight in Sparks.More >>
Police say several car windows were smashed along a street overnight in Sparks.More >>
A Senate subcommittee has advanced legislation without including funding for Yucca Mountain.More >>
A Senate subcommittee has advanced legislation without including funding for Yucca Mountain.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they have found 17-year-old Sean Ascuaga after being reported missing Monday evening near Chimney Beach in Lake Tahoe.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they have found 17-year-old Sean Ascuaga after being reported missing Monday evening near Chimney Beach in Lake Tahoe.More >>
A woman who called 911 to report an incident was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.More >>
A woman who called 911 to report an incident was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a semi-truck crash on I-80 near the Marina Tuesday morning.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a semi-truck crash on I-80 near the Marina Tuesday morning.More >>
A Nevada doctor pleaded guilty on Monday despite maintaining his innocence since being arrested as part of an alleged fatal painkiller ring in Reno more than a year ago.More >>
A Nevada doctor pleaded guilty on Monday despite maintaining his innocence since being arrested as part of an alleged fatal painkiller ring in Reno more than a year ago.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno says the smoke in our area is from the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa, California. That 15,500-acre fire is located near Lake McClure.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno says the smoke in our area is from the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa, California. That 15,500-acre fire is located near Lake McClure.More >>