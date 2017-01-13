I-80 is Re-Opened East of Kingvale

Carson City and Washoe County Search and Rescue are sweeping Lake Tahoe with air, boat, and ground crews in the search for a missing teen.More >>
Carson City and Washoe County Search and Rescue are sweeping Lake Tahoe with air, boat, and ground crews in the search for a missing teen.More >>
The Long Valley fire that started near Doyle, California grows to 83,733-acres Monday. Voluntary evacuations remain in place.More >>
The Long Valley fire that started near Doyle, California grows to 83,733-acres Monday. Voluntary evacuations remain in place.More >>
A woman who called 911 to report an incident was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.More >>
A woman who called 911 to report an incident was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.More >>
Elko Police & Fire says there are voluntary evacuations in the White Rock Road area due to a wildfire in the Kittridge Canyon.More >>
Elko Police & Fire says there are voluntary evacuations in the White Rock Road area due to a wildfire in the Kittridge Canyon.More >>
With the recent string of fires in the Reno-Sparks area, it's clear that first-responders have had their work cut out for them around the clock. Now, they're asking the public to do their part, too. Red flag warning days like the area has seen plenty of, lately, mean high temperatures, a dry climate and high winds.More >>
With the recent string of fires in the Reno-Sparks area, it's clear that first-responders have had their work cut out for them around the clock. Now, they're asking the public to do their part, too. Red flag warning days like the area has seen plenty of, lately, mean high temperatures, a dry climate and high winds.More >>
Carson City and Washoe County Search and Rescue are sweeping Lake Tahoe with air, boat, and ground crews in the search for a missing teen.More >>
Carson City and Washoe County Search and Rescue are sweeping Lake Tahoe with air, boat, and ground crews in the search for a missing teen.More >>
A woman who called 911 to report an incident was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.More >>
A woman who called 911 to report an incident was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.More >>
A Nevada doctor pleaded guilty on Monday despite maintaining his innocence since being arrested as part of an alleged fatal painkiller ring in Reno more than a year ago.More >>
A Nevada doctor pleaded guilty on Monday despite maintaining his innocence since being arrested as part of an alleged fatal painkiller ring in Reno more than a year ago.More >>
Elko Police & Fire says there are voluntary evacuations in the White Rock Road area due to a wildfire in the Kittridge Canyon.More >>
Elko Police & Fire says there are voluntary evacuations in the White Rock Road area due to a wildfire in the Kittridge Canyon.More >>
The White House chose a company from each state to showcase their products, Reno’s very own Kimmie Candy was among the companies invited.More >>
The White House chose a company from each state to showcase their products, Reno’s very own Kimmie Candy was among the companies invited.More >>