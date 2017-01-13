I-80 is Re-Opened East of Kingvale - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

I-80 is Re-Opened East of Kingvale

Posted: Updated:

Update: Caltrans says traffic is moving again over the I-80 summit due to low hanging power lines from Kingvale to Truckee.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol only remaining road closures are State Route 342 and State Route 207 Kingsbury from Foothill to Tramway. No word on how long the closure will last. 

__________

The California Highway Patrol says I-80 is closed east of Kingvale.

Officials say it is due to low hanging powers lines across the road. 

According to Caltrans, westbound traffic is being turned back at the state line and eastbound traffic is being turned back at Kingvale. 

