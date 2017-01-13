Vice President Biden Awarded Medal of Freedom - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Vice President Biden Awarded Medal of Freedom

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama is awarding Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
    
A teary-eyed Biden accepted the medal, the highest civilian honor, at a ceremony at the White House Thursday.
    
Obama says he is bestowing the honor on Biden for "faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

