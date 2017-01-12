CHP: Falling Tree Kills Driver on Highway 89 North of Squaw Vall - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CHP: Falling Tree Kills Driver on Highway 89 North of Squaw Valley



Caltrans says Highway 89 north of Squaw Valley was temporarily closed Thursday night after a tree fell on two vehicles, killing one woman inside a Subaru.

CHP says the 43-year-old woman from Tahoe City was driving south on SR 89 when a tree fell on the Subaru's roof, and on a Cadillac Escalade.

CHP says both vehicles were traveling at about five miles per hour due to heavy traffic and snow, at approximately 6 p.m. 

The Escalade's driver, 26-year-old Patrick McNamara of Santa Cruz was not hurt. 

Placer County Deputies have identified the Subaru driver as Emmanuelle Delavoye.

If there are any witnesses to the accident, they are asked to call Officer J. Paulos at the CHP Truckee Office at 530-582-7570.

Officials say the driver of a Tesla stopped to help the people in the vehicle that were struck by the tree and a second tree fell on the Tesla. Officials say that driver is unharmed.

