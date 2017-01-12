Keeping Up State Roads During Storms

With the recent string of fires in the Reno-Sparks area, it's clear that first-responders have had their work cut out for them around the clock. Now, they're asking the public to do their part, too. Red flag warning days like the area has seen plenty of, lately, mean high temperatures, a dry climate and high winds.More >>
The Reno Aces took the field at home Monday looking to snap a three game losing skid after a tough set with the El Paso Chihuahuas. Reno Starter Anthony Banda in his 18th start, looking for his eighth win of the season, would come up short giving up career highs in runs (7) and hits (15) in five innings of work.More >>
Elko Police & Fire says there are voluntary evacuations in the White Rock Road area due to a wildfire in the Kittridge Canyon.More >>
The BLM says the MM 155 Fire near Mill City, Nevada is more than 15,000 acres and 20% contained.More >>
A fire is burning in the Sonoma Range in the Grass Valley area of Pershing County, directly east of the MM 155 Fire.More >>
A Nevada doctor pleaded guilty on Monday despite maintaining his innocence since being arrested as part of an alleged fatal painkiller ring in Reno more than a year ago.More >>
Elko Police & Fire says there are voluntary evacuations in the White Rock Road area due to a wildfire in the Kittridge Canyon.More >>
FEMA says it has authorized the use of federal funds to help the state of Nevada fight the Cold Springs Fire in Washoe County.More >>
The White House chose a company from each state to showcase their products, Reno’s very own Kimmie Candy was among the companies invited.More >>
