Keeping Up State Roads During Storms

Traffic was slow moving on northern Nevada highways until road crews got some help from Mother Nature. Speeds slowly picked up from a crawl Thursday morning on I-80 in Sparks to top speeds from Reno to Carson City as the sun came up.

"They're assigned specific roadway corridors that they know in and out during any type of weather," says Meg Ragonese with the Nevada Department of Transportation about the agency's plow drivers. Those drivers are working 12-hour shifts so that they can have a crew on each of the dozens of routes in northern Nevada. These drivers have to be able to switch from snow removal to ice prevention as conditions change. They monitor weather and road conditions all from the cab of their trucks.

"So, we're out there, 24/7 patrolling our roads during storms like this," says Ragonese, "and we want drivers to take some precautions and be safe on our roads as well. That means driving slowly, that means driving safely, giving extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you."

Once the storm clears up, NDOT will look to do some temporary repairs to state highways. Emergency contractors will start to fill cracks and potholes where they can, but a long-term fix will not come until spring or summer.

"The permanent pot hole material needs certain temperatures so what we're putting in is a temporary material that will hold up as long it can in these wet conditions," says Ragonese.