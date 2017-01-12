Fallon Police Arrest Man for Vehicle Theft

With the recent string of fires in the Reno-Sparks area, it's clear that first-responders have had their work cut out for them around the clock. Now, they're asking the public to do their part, too. Red flag warning days like the area has seen plenty of, lately, mean high temperatures, a dry climate and high winds.More >>
The Reno Aces took the field at home Monday looking to snap a three game losing skid after a tough set with the El Paso Chihuahuas. Reno Starter Anthony Banda in his 18th start, looking for his eighth win of the season, would come up short giving up career highs in runs (7) and hits (15) in five innings of work.More >>
Elko Police & Fire says there are voluntary evacuations in the White Rock Road area due to a wildfire in the Kittridge Canyon.More >>
The BLM says the MM 155 Fire near Mill City, Nevada is more than 15,000 acres and 20% contained.More >>
A fire is burning in the Sonoma Range in the Grass Valley area of Pershing County, directly east of the MM 155 Fire.More >>
The Long Valley fire that started near Doyle, California grows to 83,733-acres Monday. Voluntary evacuations remain in place.More >>
A Nevada doctor pleaded guilty on Monday despite maintaining his innocence since being arrested as part of an alleged fatal painkiller ring in Reno more than a year ago.More >>
Reno police are searching for the driver who crashed into utility poles early Monday morning.More >>
Arrow Electronics will be holding two hiring events later this week at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. The company is looking to hire 250 warehouse associates for their South Reno facility.More >>
