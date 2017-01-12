Fallon Police Arrest Man for Vehicle Theft

Fallon Police Department says a man has been arrested for theft of a vehicle on Thursday.

Police say that on Thursday January 12, 2017 at about 9:23 am, they responded to the south side of Fallon on a report of a motor vehicle theft. Officials say the vehicle, a white 2004 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, was reported as unattended in the driveway, idling to warm up.

A Churchill County Deputy located the Blazer at about 9:39 am and attempted a traffic stop. The Deputy says the driver of the vehicle accelerated and failed to yield. Officers say the driver attempted to elude the deputy by driving southbound on Venturacci Lane then turning eastbound onto a dirt alleyway close to the south border of the Northside Early Development Center.

Officials say the driver, lost control of the Blazer in the alley and collided with a wood fence. The male suspect, identified as Ryan Neil McAfee, 27, of Fallon, attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody less than 100 feet from the crash.

Authorities say a 19-year-old female passenger was evaluated at the accident scene by paramedics, but was not transported for medical treatment. They say she was later determined not to be involved in the theft and was not charged with a crime. They say McAfee had picked her up while she was walking in the snow on the roadside.

The Churchill County Sheriff's Office says they will be charging McAfee with offenses that occurred during the pursuit. The Fallon Police Department says they will be charging McAfee with several offenses associated with the theft of the vehicle and the property damage that occurred during the pursuit, and subsequent collisions.

Authorities say the sound of the siren's prompted staff at the Northside Early Learning Center to initiate a school-wide lockdown for the safety of the children, but the suspect was taken into custody within seconds of the vehicle accident and the lockdown was lifted.

At this time, Fallon Police say there are no safety issues that would affect the public or the schools as all persons involved are in custody.