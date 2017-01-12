Regency Way Area of Tahoe Vista Under Evacuation Orders Due to G - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Regency Way Area of Tahoe Vista Under Evacuation Orders Due to Gas Leak

CHP Truckee says the Regency Way area of Tahoe Vista is under evacuation orders at this time due to a gas leak.

SR-267 is unaffected by the evacuation. They are asking the public to avoid the area, until the leak is located and fixed.

