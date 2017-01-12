South Lake Tahoe City Crews Removing Snow From Area Streets

The City of South Lake Tahoe’s Snow Removal crews have been working around the clock to clear snow on city roadways for over a week now. The Public Works Department reports that all City streets have been plowed at least one time. Snow removal crews will continue their 12 hour shifts with primary snow removal. It is estimated that the widening of streets and snow removal of bike paths will begin Saturday morning.

As a reminder, we ask the community to not park on the streets during snow removal. When snow conditions, snow plows have the right of way on streets and vehicles left unattended in the streets are subject to citation and/or tow. The best policy is to keep your vehicle(s) parked off the streets at all times. More information on snow removal is available online at www.cityofslt.us/snow

The City of South Lake Tahoe's snow removal phone line is (530) 542-6030.

For County residents, the snow removal phone number is (530) 573-3180.

Sand and sand bags are still available at the City’s Public Works Yard located at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd. as well as South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Station #3 located at 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

To pick-up your sand bags, proceed through the gate at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd. and drive to the back of the lot. At the back of the lot is a large sand mound, shovels and bags. Residents fill their own bags and transport back to their own residence. Please leave the shovels so that other residents may use them.

The Recreation Swim Complex is open with the weight room, pickle ball, basketball, ping pong, and Jazzercise. The pool dome has suffered damage during the storm which has resulted in the pool closure. Public Works staff if working on repairing the dome and anticipate reopening the pool after the weekend.

The Ice Arena is open and is hosting the 12th Annual Lake Tahoe Invitational Hockey Tournament January 12-16, 2017. More information is available online at http://tahoegrizzlies.com/Page.asp?n=92121&org=tahoegrizzlies.com

NOAA reports widespread snow today into early evening but not as strong a wind. Looking ahead NOAA is predicting quiet; seasonably cool periods Friday-Tuesday. NOAA advises to expect travel disruptions around the region today into this evening and to allow time for delays and road diversions. Read more at http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/rev/briefings/NWS-Reno-Briefing-1.12.17.pdf

