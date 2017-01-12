BLM Says Burning Man Passes Post Event Inspection

The Bureau of Land Management has announced the results of the Burning Man Post Event Inspection for the 2016 event.

The inspection took place on October 4th last year by a team of six staff from the Winnemucca District's Black Rock Field Office and around 37 members of Black Rock City's Playa Restoration Crew, or "Resto."

The inspection concludes that across four Core Inspection Areas, Resto crews were successful in meeting the 2016 Burning Man SRP Cleanup Standard.

The BLM says Burning Man is the largest Leave No Trace operation on federally managed lands. Since 2000, BLM and Resto crews have worked to meet the inspection standard, which is required following each Burning Man event.