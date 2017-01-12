Senate Committee Clears Bill to Let Mattis Run Pentagon

The Senate Armed Services Committee has overwhelmingly passed legislation to allow retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to run the Pentagon.



The Republican-led panel voted 24-3 to clear the bill after Mattis testified before the committee. Democrats Kirsten Gillibrand, Richard Blumenthal and Elizabeth Warren opposed it.



The measure overrides a prohibition against former U.S. service members who have been out of uniform for less than seven years from holding the job. Mattis retired from the Marine Corps as a four-star general in 2013. He had been a battlefield commander for most of his career.



The full Senate and House must approve the bill before sending it to the president.

Meanwhile, Mattis says he has no intention of reversing rules that allow LGBT personnel to serve openly in the military.



President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary tells the Senate Armed Services Committee he's only concerned about making the U.S. armed forces as lethal as possible.



Mattis says: "I'm not concerned about two consenting adults and who they go to bed with."



He also says he doesn't expect to reverse a 2015 decision by the Obama administration to open all front-line combat jobs to women.



Mattis said Thursday he'll be focused on getting the U.S. military into "its most lethal stance."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)