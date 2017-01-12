Senate Committee Clears Bill to Let Mattis Run Pentagon - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Senate Committee Clears Bill to Let Mattis Run Pentagon

Posted: Updated:

The Senate Armed Services Committee has overwhelmingly passed legislation to allow retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to run the Pentagon.
    
The Republican-led panel voted 24-3 to clear the bill after Mattis testified before the committee. Democrats Kirsten Gillibrand, Richard Blumenthal and Elizabeth Warren opposed it.
    
The measure overrides a prohibition against former U.S. service members who have been out of uniform for less than seven years from holding the job. Mattis retired from the Marine Corps as a four-star general in 2013. He had been a battlefield commander for most of his career.
    
The full Senate and House must approve the bill before sending it to the president.

Meanwhile, Mattis says he has no intention of reversing rules that allow LGBT personnel to serve openly in the military.
    
President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary tells the Senate Armed Services Committee he's only concerned about making the U.S. armed forces as lethal as possible.
    
Mattis says: "I'm not concerned about two consenting adults and who they go to bed with."
    
He also says he doesn't expect to reverse a 2015 decision by the Obama administration to open all front-line combat jobs to women.
    
Mattis said Thursday he'll be focused on getting the U.S. military into "its most lethal stance."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.