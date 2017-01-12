Senate Committee Clears Bill to Let Mattis Run Pentagon

One lane of eastbound Interstate 80 will be reduced between the spaghetti bowl and Rock Boulevard this Tuesday through Thursday as the Nevada Department of Transportation clears roadside drainages.More >>
A Nevada doctor pleaded guilty on Monday despite maintaining his innocence since being arrested as part of an alleged fatal painkiller ring in Reno more than a year ago.More >>
The White House chose a company from each state to showcase their products, Reno’s very own Kimmie Candy was among the companies invited.More >>
Elko Police & Fire says there are voluntary evacuations in the White Rock Road area due to a wildfire in the Kittridge Canyon.More >>
Traffic on U.S. 50 in Silver Springs will slightly shift on Tuesday afternoon to use a new roundabout connecting the future USA Parkway extension to U.S. 50.More >>
The Long Valley fire that started near Doyle, California grows to 83,733-acres Monday. Voluntary evacuations remain in place.More >>
Elko Police & Fire says there are voluntary evacuations in the White Rock Road area due to a wildfire in the Kittridge Canyon.More >>
A Nevada doctor pleaded guilty on Monday despite maintaining his innocence since being arrested as part of an alleged fatal painkiller ring in Reno more than a year ago.More >>
Reno police are searching for the driver who crashed into utility poles early Monday morning.More >>
Arrow Electronics will be holding two hiring events later this week at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. The company is looking to hire 250 warehouse associates for their South Reno facility.More >>
