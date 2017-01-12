Dayton Valley Schools Without Power - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Dayton Valley Schools Without Power

Posted: Updated:

According to the Lyon County School District, Dayton High School and Dayton Intermediate School have been without power since 5:30 a.m 

As of right now, the school district has not cancelled or delayed classes for the day.

They hope to have the power restored by 10:30 a.m. 

