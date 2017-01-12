Portions of Lyon County Still Dealing With Flooding

South East Dayton, Mark Twain, Stagecoach and portions of Silver Springs crews are still dealing with flooding and flowing water in culverts. Road Crews are working to repair culverts so that citizens can get out of homes. SAR personnel and NDF crews will be responding to flooded properties and sandbagging where necessary.

Communications Repeater: Rawe Peak repeater is currently functioning on battery backup.Crews have been to the site using a bull dozer to clear snow and make the road passable. Due to heavy snow and rain conditions the generator's block heater failed. Crews are on the way backup today. Private vendors that have equipment on the site have reported their batteries have failed. We are hopeful to have generator functional today. No ETA from NVENERGY as to when the power will be reestablished to the site.

Snow removal: Road Department, Facilities Department and NDOT are working hard to clear roads and sidewalks. between 1"-5" already on the ground county wide and still snowing.

From Lyon County