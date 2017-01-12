Sierra Winter Weather Advisory Until 10 p.m. Thursday

Snow showers will continue throughout the day, with a winter weather advisory up for our valleys and a winter storm warning up for the Sierra until 10pm.

Highs will only be in the low 30s, and we can expect several inches of snow around our valleys through this evening.

Roads are snow packed with numerous accidents, travel is not advised.

Snow showers taper off by Friday morning, with a dry weekend finally heading our way!

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels from 1 mile east of Baxter (Placer co) to the Nevada state line.

According to NHP Mt Rose Highway has re-opened in both directions. NDOT says chains/snow tires are required.

Due to inclement weather, the Carson City Landfill is closing today, effective immediately. If you have any questions or concerns please call Carson City Public Works at (775) 887-2355.

