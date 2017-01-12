Ford Adds 816,000 Vehicles to Takata Air Bag Recall - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ford Adds 816,000 Vehicles to Takata Air Bag Recall

Posted: Updated:

Ford is adding more than 816,000 vehicles in North America to the growing Takata air bag inflator recall.
    
The company says the latest callback covers the 2005-2009 and 2012 Mustang and the 2006-2009 and 2012 Ford Fusion, Lincoln Zephyr and Lincoln MKZ. Also included are the 2007-2009 Ford Ranger and Edge, the 2007-2009 Lincoln MKX, the 2006-2009 Mercury Milan and the 2005 and 2006 Ford GT.
    
All have front passenger air bag inflators made by Takata that can explode with too much force and spew metal shrapnel. At least 16 people have died worldwide from the problem and more than 180 have been hurt.
    
The recall is among the latest round of Takata recalls covering 5.7 million vehicles involving 17 automakers in the U.S. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

