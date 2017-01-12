Ford Adds 816,000 Vehicles to Takata Air Bag Recall

NV Energy says more than 4,050 customers are without power across Washoe County. The biggest outage started around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in Sparks in the 89434 zip code.More >>
Elko Police & Fire says there are voluntary evacuations in the White Rock Road area due to a wildfire in the Kittridge Canyon.More >>
A Nevada doctor pleaded guilty on Monday despite maintaining his innocence since being arrested as part of an alleged fatal painkiller ring in Reno more than a year ago.More >>
Drivers should anticipate 15 to 30-minute traffic delays on Kingsbury Grade Tuesday as NV Energy removes two large trees which are encroaching near power lines.More >>
The Long Valley fire that started near Doyle, California grows to 83,733-acres Monday. Voluntary evacuations remain in place.More >>
Reno police are searching for the driver who crashed into utility poles early Monday morning.More >>
Authorities say an AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old boy has been canceled after the child was found safe.More >>
Nevada Senator Dean Heller has confirmed to Channel 2 that a threatening note was left for him after someone broke into his Las Vegas office on Sunday morning.More >>
Reno firefighters knock down a fire near Hug High School early Monday morning.More >>
