Community Leaders to Attend Affordable Housing Forum - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Community Leaders to Attend Affordable Housing Forum

Posted: Updated:

An affordable housing forum is being held in Downtown Reno Thursday to encourage community leaders to provide more housing options for the Truckee Meadows.

Organizers say the forum was planned due to the shortage of affordable housing options for the growing workforce, the senior community, and the homeless and special needs population.

Over 75 community leaders have signed up to attend the forum. It will include a workshop to define steps the community can take to increase the production of affordable housing, including partnerships with local and national organizations, as well as ways to finance development projects.

The forum will be held at Northern Nevada Hopes at 580 West 5th Street. It will go from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The forum is funded by Charles Schwab Bank and endorsed by Truckee Meadows Healthy Community. It will be facilitated by Enterprise Community Partners, Inc.

