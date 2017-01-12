Senate Takes First Step to Repeal Affordable Care Act

O.J. Simpson could have a good chance at parole when he asks officials this week to let him out of a Nevada prison after serving more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia.More >>
A doctor who has maintained his innocence since he was arrested as part of a fatal painkiller ring in Reno more than a year ago has agreed to plead guilty to at least some of the charges.More >>
Sparks Police tell us that Coney Island Drive has reopened after an earlier possible hazardous material spill early Monday morning.More >>
The Long Valley fire that started near Doyle, California grows to 83-733-acres Monday. Voluntary evacuations remain in place.More >>
A minimum security inmate who walked away from a fire camp last week has been recaptured.More >>
Reno police are searching for the driver who crashed into utility poles early Monday morning.More >>
Authorities say an AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old boy has been canceled after the child was found safe.More >>
Reno firefighters knock down a fire near Hug High School early Monday morning.More >>
Our CBS affiliate in Las Vegas is reporting that a threatening note was left for Senator Dean Heller after someone broke into his Las Vegas Office.More >>
