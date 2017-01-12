Project Bear Hugs Holds Storm Trooper Skate to Thank First Responders

Project Bear Hugs says they want to thank local first responders and city workers with a Storm Trooper Skate at Roller Kingdom on Sunday.

Project Bear Hugs say they are holding a Storm Trooper Skate at Roller Kingdom on Sunday, January 15 from 5:15 pm - 7:15 pm to thank all First Responders and City Workers who have been battling the weather this past week and a half.

They say admission is $5 and skate rental is free, but all first responders and city workers who bring their ID will get free admission. They also encourage everyone to wear their favorite Star Wars gear and come ready for a good time.

Project Bear Hugs says that funds raised at this event will go directly to help those affected by recent storms in northern Nevada and northern California.

“Other organizations deliver needed immediate relief of shelters and food during a disaster,” says Hannah Hoobyar, Founder and CEO of Project Bear Hugs. “Project Bear Hugs follows them and brings much needed comfort items to those affected, long after the immediate help has left, when the need is often greatest.”

Project Bear Hugs was formed in mid 2013 by Reno native Hannah Hoobyar to help the victims of the tornadoes in Moore, OK. With the help of the Northern Nevada community, and communities across the nation, Project Bear Hugs was able to deliver more than 2,500 stuffed animals and other needed items to the victims of the tornadoes who had lost so much. Since then Project Bear Hugs has helped people who have been affected by disasters in Colorado, Arkansas and, most recently, Louisiana.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ProjectBearHugs.