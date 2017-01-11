El Dorado County Update on Road Closures and Damage

El Dorado County says that over the last couple of weeks there has been a significant amount of rain and snow causing infrastructure problems in the County.

Following is an update of road closures:

Fort Jim Road at Newtown Road - Failing drainage structure.

Kyburz Drive - Mudslide/trees/ debris blocking drainage. Will take several days to remove. Local access available for residents.

Weber Creek at Jurgens/Luneman - Low water crossing flooded and unsafe for vehicle traffic.

Cosumnes Mine Road at North Fork of Cosumnes River. Bridge approach failure. In addition, other sections of the road, not associated with the bridge, have experienced slope failure taking part of the road down the slope.

Arapahoe Road between San Diego Street and Country Club Drive – A sinkhole was discovered.

Peavine Ridge Road just to the north of US 50 – The road is slipping.

El Dorado County says they are working to fix the following roads, but they are still passable. Please use caution while using these roads:

Airport Road just east of the airport – There is a slip in the road which has been barricaded.

Grizzly Flat Road – Has a failing culvert, which has been patched but will need a permanent fix when weather allows.

Newtown Road – There is a major slip beyond the Pleasant Valley entrance of Fort Jim Road.

String Canyon Road – Has a major slip that is barricaded.

Green Valley Road – Has a slip just to the west of the new Weber Creek Bridge.

White Meadows Road – The slope above the road is beginning to slide which is causing the road to buckle. The area has been barricaded.

County staff says they have been responding to calls regarding hundreds of downed trees, flooding, potholes, and small and large slides.

They say the most significant slides are along Salmon Falls Road, Rock Creek Road, Mosquito Road, Newtown Road, Forni Road, and Hassler Road and that County staff on the West Slope has been working nonstop to fix and mitigate the infrastructure issues.

In the Tahoe Basin, there are significant snow amounts and staff have been working 24 hours a day to plow roads, clear blocked drains due to snow berms, and remove downed trees. At this time there are no County road closures in the Tahoe Basin. However, there is a substantial amount of snow in the area and crews are working to address the continued situation.

If you know of damage to County infrastructure (roads, bridges, etc.) please contact the County at the following phone number: 530-642-4909.