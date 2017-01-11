Washoe County DA: Woman Sentenced for Felony DUI

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office has announced the sentencing of a woman for felony DUI who severely injuring two young Washoe County men in a December, 2014 DUI accident.

The DA's Office says 24-year-old Nicole Gabrielle Cote from Sun Valley was convicted of a felony driving under the influence (DUI) trial in August, 2016 and was sentenced on Tuesday to 20 years in prison.

Officials say Cote was found guilty of two counts of DUI Causing Substantial Bodily Harm and two counts of Reckless Driving Causing Substantial Bodily Harm and was sentenced to two consecutive 10 year terms for each of the DUI charges and two concurrent 4 year terms for each reckless driving charge. They say Cote will serve a minimum of 5 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

Reno Police Department say they were dispatched to the scene of a major injury accident that occurred at the intersection of Delucchi Lane and South Virginia on December 19, 2014. Investigators say that prior to this collision, Cote had rear ended a nearby vehicle in heavy traffic and screamed at the other driver before fleeing the scene.

Authorities say Cote then sped southbound on Virginia Street where she almost sideswiped another vehicle, and then swerved over the concrete median dividing traffic and straddled the barrier. They say Cote accelerated off the median and into the right turn lane heading into the Whole Foods Parking lot where they estimated that her vehicle reached over 60 miles per hour before hitting the passenger side of an oncoming car, severely injuring its two male occupants.

Officers say the driver of the other vehicle suffered seven broken ribs, three broken vertebrae, a lacerated kidney and a punctured lung, and his 19 year old passenger suffered a traumatic brain injury where he was in a coma for approximately one month and had to learn to walk and talk again.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Michael Bolenbaker presented testimony from the passenger detailing the struggles he has endured since the accident including learning to speak and walk again.

