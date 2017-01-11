Storey County: Residents are Urged to Prepare for Another Possib - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Storey County: Residents are Urged to Prepare for Another Possible Storm

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Storey County Courtesy: Storey County
Courtesy: Storey County Courtesy: Storey County
Courtesy: Storey County Courtesy: Storey County

Storey County officials say that because another atmospheric river is expected to arrive in the Storey County area on Wednesday bringing heavy rain in the valleys and mountains followed by 18 to 24 inches of snow in the Virginia City and Highlands areas, they are asking residents to prepare. 

Officials say residents are strongly urged to prepare for five or more days of transportation, local access and resource delivery problems, as well as extended power outages caused by heavy snow and wind.

Residents are reminded:

  • Keep sandbags in place
  • Stock food, water, medications and wood
  • Have alternative modes of heat
  • Clean propane tank regulators

Sand and bags remain available at the Lockwood and Highlands fire stations, Mark Twain Community Center and Virginia City Ice House east of the Public Works yard. More sand was recently delivered to the Highlands fire station.

According to Storey County, the Public Works Department has been working on Six Mile Canyon Road and expect it to be reopened to the public in two to three weeks.

The Emergency Coordinating Center will be on semi-active status and will convene periodically over the weekend.

Contact NVFlood17@storeycounty.org and 775-847-INFO (4636) for updates.

School updates available online at www.storey.k12.nv.us.

Storey County Media Center – Posted Updates Available (http://storeycounty.org/508/Media-Center)

Immediate updates and photos provided on Storey County’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.