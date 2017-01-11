Storey County: Residents are Urged to Prepare for Another Possible Storm

Storey County officials say that because another atmospheric river is expected to arrive in the Storey County area on Wednesday bringing heavy rain in the valleys and mountains followed by 18 to 24 inches of snow in the Virginia City and Highlands areas, they are asking residents to prepare.

Officials say residents are strongly urged to prepare for five or more days of transportation, local access and resource delivery problems, as well as extended power outages caused by heavy snow and wind.

Residents are reminded:

Keep sandbags in place

Stock food, water, medications and wood

Have alternative modes of heat

Clean propane tank regulators

Sand and bags remain available at the Lockwood and Highlands fire stations, Mark Twain Community Center and Virginia City Ice House east of the Public Works yard. More sand was recently delivered to the Highlands fire station.

According to Storey County, the Public Works Department has been working on Six Mile Canyon Road and expect it to be reopened to the public in two to three weeks.

The Emergency Coordinating Center will be on semi-active status and will convene periodically over the weekend.

Contact NVFlood17@storeycounty.org and 775-847-INFO (4636) for updates.

School updates available online at www.storey.k12.nv.us .

Storey County Media Center – Posted Updates Available (http://storeycounty.org/508/Media-Center)

Immediate updates and photos provided on Storey County’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.