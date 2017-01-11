Nevada State Railroad Museum Sustains Storm Damage, Closed for Repairs

From the Nevada State Railroad Museum

The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City will be closed for approximately 10 days to clean up damage sustained during severe weather this week.

Prison crews assisted with sandbagging the property on Tuesday, and diverted runoff around the museum property to avoid further damage as the storm continues this week.

The main museum took on some water, but exhibits and historic collections were not damaged. The museum grounds suffered erosion and external property damage making it unsafe for visitors, and the grounds will be closed to the public until the cleanup and repair is completed, estimated to be around Jan. 21.

Gov. Brian Sandoval and Mayor Bob Crowell visited the museum on Monday and offered support and resources to repair the damage to the museum.

“What is most important is the state artifacts, and the health and safety of our employees and volunteers,” Peter Barton, administrator of the Nevada Division of Museums and History, said. “Those most important things are protected and now we can look at how to repair the damage and restore the services the museum provides to the public.”

Updates will be made via the museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NSRMCC. The public is advised to avoid the area as heavy equipment and work crews clean up the property.

