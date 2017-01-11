Caltrans Reopens Interstate 80 in Both Directions Over Donner Pass

Caltrans says I-80 over Donner Pass has reopened in both directions, after being closed earlier this week.

Intense storm activity, including torrential rainfall, mudslides, extreme winds and blizzard snow conditions, forced Caltrans to close three Sierra roadways earlier this week: Interstate 80 (I-80) from Colfax to Truckee; Highway 20 from Nevada City to Yuba Gap/I-80; and, Highway 49 from Newtown Road just north of Nevada City to Sierraville.

Interstate 80 reopened one lane in both directions at 1 p.m. today, January 11. Chain controls are in place eastbound from Drum to Boca and westbound from stateline to Drum. The chain control speed limit of 30 miles-per-hour will be strictly enforced and lengthy traffic delays should be anticipated.

Interstate 80

High winds and intense snowfall over the Sierra Mountains resulted in zero-visibility conditions January 9, forcing an 11 p.m. closure of the I-80 freeway. Over eight feet of snow has fallen in the past 48 hours at the 6,000 foot elevation (Donner Pass elevation is 7,239’) requiring continued closure of the freeway. Blizzard conditions have abated but snow is forecast to continue until Thursday afternoon. Snow removal operations are in full force over Donner Pass.

Highway 20

State Route 20 north of Nevada City has been closed to non-local traffic due to heavy snowfall and to prevent motorists from attempting to access the closed Interstate 80 at the north end of the highway at Yuba Gap. With the opening of I-80, Highway 20 is now open with chain controls from Washington Road/Vista Point to Yuba Gap.

Highway 49

Torrential rains and, in the upper elevations, heavy snows have on Highway 49 between Nevada City and Sierraville has resulted in multiple rock and mudslides. Sixty-three miles of highway remain closed for debris removal activities. Continued precipitation on steep hillsides continues to put the highway at risk of further debris flows. Caltrans crews and emergency contractors are working to effect clearing and repairs so that the roadway can re-open.

U.S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit to South Lake Tahoe is currently open with chain controls. Motorists may be held intermittently for avalanche control operations. Highway 89 over Emerald Bay is currently closed due to avalanche hazards. Motorists are required to carry chains even if driving a four- or all-wheel drive vehicle with mud + snow rated tires.

Be advised that motorists using cable (ladder) chains may be turned around on Highway 267 at the Northstar and Kings Beach chain control checkpoints. Although cable chains are legal traction devices, they’ve proven to be ineffective when attempting to drive over Brockway Summit during snow storms. Motorists can use Highway 89 as an alternate route. Access to the Northstar resort area is open for motorists traveling from the Truckee area.

• Check out Caltrans' “QuickMap” for current road conditions and chain requirements at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov. A mobile version is also available.

• Motorists also can use the California Highway Information Network automated phone service by calling 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

• Motorists can see real-time conditions before they hit the road by using our map of traffic cameras available for District 3 and statewide.

• For Interstate 80 and Highway 50 updates, follow Caltrans District 3 on Twitter and Facebook to receive the latest information about current roadway conditions.

• For forecast information, visit the National Weather Service website.

From Caltrans