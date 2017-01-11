Nevada Wolf Pack Announces its 2017 Softball Schedule

From the University of Nevada, Reno:

With the season right around the corner, Nevada softball has announced its 2017 slate, featuring a number of Power-5 opponents. The Pack is coming off of a 2016 campaign that saw the team collect 32 wins, the fifth-most victories in program history.



This year’s schedule finds the Pack competing in five tournaments and a total of 25 matchups prior to the start of conference play in March. One of those tournaments is the Nevada Classic, which the Pack will host inside Hixson Park.



The season begins with a tournament in the Pelican State, as Nevada will travel to Hammond, La. and compete in the Southeastern Louisiana Lion Classic (Feb. 10-12). The three-day event which will consist of five games, all against different opponents.



Following the cross-country trip, the Pack returns to its home state and will head to Las Vegas for the De Marini Classic (Feb. 17-19), where Nevada will kick off that tournament with former Mountain West foe BYU.



Nevada will continue to travel south after its trip to Las Vegas, as the team will compete in the round-robin GCU Tournament (Feb. 24-16) in Phoenix, Ariz. The Pack will finish out its final nonconference tournament away from Reno when Nevada participates in the Red Desert Classic (March 3-8). At this event, the Pack will match up against two Power-5 opponents in Utah and Iowa State.



The Wolf Pack will make its first appearance inside Hixson Park when the Pack hosts the Nevada Classic (March 10-12). This three-day event features two opponents in Utah Valley and Saint Mary’s as Nevada will square off against each team twice.



Nevada kicks off Mountain West play on the road for a three-game series against San Jose State (March 17-19), which will be followed by a three-game home series versus Utah State. The Pack will then hit the road for back-to-back matchups against Fresno State (March 31-April 2) and New Mexico (April 7-9).



After its road trip, the Pack will return home for a series versus in-state rival UNLV (April 13-15). This matchup is part of the Governor’s Series, which is the head-to-head athletic and academic competition between the Pack and the Rebels. The Pack currently leads the challenge 9.0-3.0.



Nevada will have a break in the middle of conference games to take on its third Power-5 opponent of the season and compete in a three-game series against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan.



The Pack closes out the regular season with two of its final three series at home, including two three-game matchups versus Colorado State (April 18-30) and San Diego State (May 11-13). Nevada’s final series on the road will be against Boise State (May 5-7).



Nevada returns all but two players from its powerful hitting lineup from a year ago, including juniors Jennifer Purcell and Aaliyah Gibson, who each became breakout stars in 2016. The Pack also carries five players on its 2017 pitching staff, featuring senior McKenna Isenberg, who earned herself a spot on the Academic All-Mountain West team in 2016.



For a full list of all the games and times, a complete schedule can be viewed on NevadaWolfPack.com. Season tickets are on sale now for $60 and can be purchased on NevadaWolfPack.com or by calling 348-PACK.



Prior to the start of the season on Feb. 10, the Pack will hold a media day session on Monday, Feb. 6 at 12:15 at Hixson Park. First-year head coach Josh Taylor will be available for interviews, as well as selected players. Media members who plan on attending should contact Ryan Levine at rlevine@unr.edu.



