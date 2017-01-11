Harlem Globetrotters Tour Stop at Reno Events Center Rescheduled - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Harlem Globetrotters Tour Stop at Reno Events Center Rescheduled

Posted: Updated:

Due to inclement weather that has hit the area, specifically Donner Pass and Interstate 80 near Sierra, Nevada, the Harlem Globetrotters 2017 World Tour stop in Reno that was scheduled for Thursday, January 12 at the Reno Events Center has been rescheduled.
 
Ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, as the Harlem Globetrotters will return to Reno next week for a makeup date on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.  All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled game.  Tickets are now on sale for the rescheduled show on January 17th.   For those who have purchased tickets and cannot attend the rescheduled game, ticket refunds will be available at the original point of purchase.  The Reno Events Center Box Office will be open at 10 a.m. on the day of the rescheduled game and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, January 12) to handle refund questions.

